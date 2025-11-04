Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $270.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,885. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $177.59 and a 52-week high of $287.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

