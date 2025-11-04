Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.
Watts Water Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $270.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,885. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $177.59 and a 52-week high of $287.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Watts Water Technologies
Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
