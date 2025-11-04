MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 6,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,409. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,126,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,477 shares during the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.