Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Rareview Capital LLC

Rareview Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 11.2% of Rareview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

