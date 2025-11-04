Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.8% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

