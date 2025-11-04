289 Shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 289 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 20,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $928.04 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $871.71 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $411.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $939.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $969.95.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,333.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,137.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,065.08.

In other news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total value of $1,157,994.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,966.10. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $7,373,175. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

