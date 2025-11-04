PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PCN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 39,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,142. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCN. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 68.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

