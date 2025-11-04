DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,930. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.