DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,930. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
