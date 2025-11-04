Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Stock Performance

NYSE VMO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 82,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,644. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.

Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Mun Opp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 1,328.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Inv Vk Mun Opp

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

