J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.2% in the second quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.1% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 205,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $105.07. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

