RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Invests $206,000 in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $304.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.32. The firm has a market cap of $284.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.07 and a twelve month high of $319.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

