Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.8182.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

UBER opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

