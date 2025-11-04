Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NUW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. 2,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,360. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 21.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

