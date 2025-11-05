FY2027 Earnings Forecast for TSE:PIF Issued By Cormark

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Friday, October 31st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of PIF opened at C$12.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.54. The firm has a market cap of C$265.66 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.

