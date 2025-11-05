FY2027 Earnings Forecast for TSE:PIF Issued By Cormark

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Friday, October 31st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.3%
Shares of PIF opened at C$12.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.54. The firm has a market cap of C$265.66 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48.
Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile
Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.
