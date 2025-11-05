FY2027 Earnings Forecast for TSE:PIF Issued By Cormark

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2025

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIFFree Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Friday, October 31st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of PIF opened at C$12.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.54. The firm has a market cap of C$265.66 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.