PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PNI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. 12,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 29.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

