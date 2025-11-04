Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

