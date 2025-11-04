Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th.
Mfs Muni Inc Tr Price Performance
NYSE:MFM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,044. Mfs Muni Inc Tr has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.
Mfs Muni Inc Tr Company Profile
