1,613 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Acquired by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:RTX opened at $175.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.42. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

