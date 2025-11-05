Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 2.1% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $115,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,620,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Booking by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Booking by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,655,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Benchmark upped their price target on Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5,433.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 price objective on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,991.76 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,353.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,405.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $83.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

