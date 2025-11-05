Radicle Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,274.65 or 0.99093293 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,575,979 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
