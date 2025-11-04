Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Forestar Group

Forestar Group Price Performance

FOR traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. 12,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,569. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.44. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.59 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Forestar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Forestar Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3,273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.