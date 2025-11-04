Inv Vk Ca Valu Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VCV)

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Price Performance

VCV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 15,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

