Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $117.00 target price on Clorox in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.07.

Get Clorox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.61. Clorox has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. Clorox’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Clorox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Clorox by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Clorox by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.