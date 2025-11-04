Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $75.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.75 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

