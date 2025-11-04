Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Target Price at $130.70

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,547.84. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of RPM International by 48.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 277.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 65,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average of $115.26. RPM International has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $141.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 9.16%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

