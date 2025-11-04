Analysts Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) PT at $80.69

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.6875.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGS shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

NYSE OGS opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $83.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $379.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in ONE Gas by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ONE Gas by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

