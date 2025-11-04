FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:CFRUY Reduced by Analyst

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Compagnie Financiere Richemont in a research report issued on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Compagnie Financiere Richemont’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financiere Richemont’s FY2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Stock Performance

CFRUY stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. Compagnie Financiere Richemont has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Dividend Announcement

About Compagnie Financiere Richemont

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.1714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

