FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:CFRUY Reduced by Analyst

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Compagnie Financiere Richemont in a research report issued on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Compagnie Financiere Richemont’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financiere Richemont’s FY2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS.
Compagnie Financiere Richemont Stock Performance
CFRUY stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. Compagnie Financiere Richemont has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.
Compagnie Financiere Richemont Dividend Announcement
About Compagnie Financiere Richemont
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Financiere Richemont
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financiere Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financiere Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.