Q4 Earnings Forecast for Coeur Mining Issued By Roth Capital

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark downgraded Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 200,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,684,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $93,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 203,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,787.42. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 143,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,741.34. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,619 shares of company stock worth $6,626,362. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

