Atb Cap Markets Estimates Aecon Group Q1 Earnings

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins cut Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.1%

TSE:ARE opened at C$30.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.94. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$15.21 and a 12 month high of C$35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.07, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 542.86%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.