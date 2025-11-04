Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $37.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.6034.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Arete reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. Comcast has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

