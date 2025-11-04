Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $37.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.6034.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Arete reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. Comcast has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.