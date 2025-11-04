Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $128.00

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on Autoliv in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st.
ALV stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. Autoliv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.
