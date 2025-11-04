Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $361.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $243.23 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $239.47 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.59 and a 200-day moving average of $309.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,186,742.58. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Robert Pesch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.12 per share, with a total value of $988,480.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,341,724.88. This represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 232.3% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 181.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

