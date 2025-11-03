Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on November 20th

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a 11.1% increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Waste Connections has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.
Waste Connections Price Performance
Waste Connections stock opened at $167.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average is $184.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $167.47 and a 52-week high of $201.66.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
