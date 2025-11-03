Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 79,911 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,911 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $90.29 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

