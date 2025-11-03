Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,751,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average is $149.20. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

