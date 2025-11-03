Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,249 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $256.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. The company has a market capitalization of $415.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.32.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

