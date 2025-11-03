CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.20%.

CFBK stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,158. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $145.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFBK shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CF Bankshares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $276,241.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,085.50. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $508,735 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 108.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the first quarter worth $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 30.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the second quarter worth $50,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

