Obermeyer Wealth Partners Sells 2,695 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.03. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

