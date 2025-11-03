JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities set a $70.00 price target on OneMain in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.22. 472,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,194. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in OneMain by 191.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $853,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 15.2% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of OneMain by 21.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

