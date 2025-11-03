Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 184.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Edesa Biotech Stock Down 5.6%

Edesa Biotech stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.07. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDSA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,678,000. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

