Comfort Systems USA (FIX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/28/2025 – Comfort Systems USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/27/2025 – Comfort Systems USA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $875.00 to $1,140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Comfort Systems USA was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/24/2025 – Comfort Systems USA was given a new $1,069.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/24/2025 – Comfort Systems USA was given a new $810.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

10/13/2025 – Comfort Systems USA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $746.00 to $917.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Comfort Systems USA had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Comfort Systems USA had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Comfort Systems USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2025 – Comfort Systems USA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $710.00 to $875.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2025 – Comfort Systems USA is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.62, for a total value of $2,027,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,990,417.88. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total value of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 31,883 shares of company stock valued at $25,131,791 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.