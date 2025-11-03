Access Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 140,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Liquidity Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 11.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,197.80. This trade represents a 32.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $148,312.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 164,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,226.90. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $464,579. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.41 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.340 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDT

Liquidity Services Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.