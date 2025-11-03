Access Investment Management LLC Invests $519,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 325.5% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $88.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.06 and a beta of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $121.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $485.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $95.00 target price on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.14.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

