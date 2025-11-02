GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. GigaCloud Technology has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $322.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.08 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 32.33%. GigaCloud Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology

In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 100,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $2,852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,200. The trade was a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 16,939 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $508,339.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 776,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,311,918.05. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,681 shares of company stock worth $4,402,594. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 52.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $4,806,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $981,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.