Chemed Corporation $CHE Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.08% of Chemed worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 330.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total transaction of $1,383,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,373,752.16. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,162 shares of company stock worth $5,677,511 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $431.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.79. Chemed Corporation has a 52-week low of $408.42 and a 52-week high of $623.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.