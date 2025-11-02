Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.3333.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Bullish in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on Bullish in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Bullish to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bullish from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th.

Get Bullish alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bullish

Institutional Trading of Bullish

Bullish Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $254,000.

BLSH stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. Bullish has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 24.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1,012.74.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. Bullish has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Bullish Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.