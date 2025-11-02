Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 3,517,179 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,487,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517,179 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 7.0% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $119,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 99,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

