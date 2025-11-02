ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $561.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ASMIY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ASM International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Get ASM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASM International

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of ASMIY opened at $648.55 on Tuesday. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $372.61 and a fifty-two week high of $661.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $576.28 and a 200 day moving average of $554.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.95.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 24.50%.The business had revenue of $932.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. ASM International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.