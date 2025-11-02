Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.94.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:PSX opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,368,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,531,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,841 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,251,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,644,000 after buying an additional 3,526,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,327,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,815,000 after buying an additional 1,532,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,394,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,120,794,000 after acquiring an additional 537,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after acquiring an additional 682,459 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.