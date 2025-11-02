swisspartners Advisors Ltd Has $9.57 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up 9.0% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.8% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 343.7% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.3% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 63,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $149.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $184.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

