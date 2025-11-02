Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Position Lessened by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,377 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Northrop Grumman worth $39,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $584.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $594.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

